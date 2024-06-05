Previous
Shades of Green by hjbenson
Shades of Green

5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- are trees are showing signs of Gypsy Moth activity. I hope yours are spared!
June 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Green Green, green they say…..
June 6th, 2024  
