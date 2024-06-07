Previous
White on Green by hjbenson
White on Green

It was a beautiful day for a walk
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Ann H. LeFevre
It sure was! Pretty shot.
June 8th, 2024  
