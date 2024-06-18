Sign up
Photo 3381
Antique Containers
These were Gail's Great—Grandparents
18th June 2024
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th June 2024 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pa
,
containers
,
shannondell
Danette Thompson
ace
What a treasure
June 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Utterly beautiful - done in the best edit!
June 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice memories
June 19th, 2024
