Antique Containers by hjbenson
Photo 3381

Antique Containers

These were Gail's Great—Grandparents
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

What a treasure
June 19th, 2024  
Utterly beautiful - done in the best edit!
June 19th, 2024  
Nice memories
June 19th, 2024  
