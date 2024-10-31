Previous
Another Great Day for a Walk by hjbenson
Photo 3444

Another Great Day for a Walk

But we do need some rain
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 1st, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful Fall colors
November 1st, 2024  
