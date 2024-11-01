Previous
Wind Motion Abstract by hjbenson
Photo 3445

Wind Motion Abstract

We had wind gusts of c. 30 mph (48 kph)
Best on black
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise