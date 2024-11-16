Previous
Our Friendly Heron by hjbenson
Photo 3458

Our Friendly Heron

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Standing tall like a human
November 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely reflection
November 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesome photo… love the colours
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise