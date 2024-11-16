Sign up
Previous
Photo 3458
Our Friendly Heron
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4144
photos
60
followers
87
following
947% complete
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
16th November 2024 2:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
pa
,
blue heron
,
shannondell
Corinne C
ace
Standing tall like a human
November 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely reflection
November 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Awesome photo… love the colours
November 16th, 2024
