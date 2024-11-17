Previous
Cameras by hjbenson
Photo 3461

Cameras

17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Just a few
November 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh my, such a nice collection.
Did you ever get rain? When I was in England I didn’t keep up very well.
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise