Previous
Photo 3463
Early Christmas Decor
The turkey is not happy.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4149
photos
60
followers
87
following
948% complete
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th November 2024 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pa
,
christmas decor
,
shannondell
Paula Fontanini
ace
LOL! I love your title...so perfect with this image! My rule is no Christmas til after Thanksgiving!! :)
November 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
lol this is a delightful decor
November 20th, 2024
