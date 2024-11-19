Previous
Early Christmas Decor by hjbenson
Early Christmas Decor

The turkey is not happy.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Paula Fontanini ace
LOL! I love your title...so perfect with this image! My rule is no Christmas til after Thanksgiving!! :)
November 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
lol this is a delightful decor
November 20th, 2024  
