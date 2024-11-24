Previous
Interesting Clouds in NC by hjbenson
Interesting Clouds in NC

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

william wooderson ace
What a wonderful sky indeed - and I like how you caught a miniature flight path bottom left!
November 25th, 2024  
