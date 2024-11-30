Previous
On the way Home by hjbenson
Photo 3474

On the way Home

In Virgina on the way to Pennsylvania from North Carolina. Instead of 8.5 hours travel time it took 10.5 hours — Holiday traffic ugh
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

