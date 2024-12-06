Previous
Firepit by hjbenson
Photo 3480

Firepit

Received a call from NC, hospice said my brother-in-law had less then 24 hours.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
954% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
I'm so sorry, nobody wants to ever receive that call.
December 10th, 2024  
