Previous
Next
Photo 3481
Holiday Decorations in NC
My brother-in-law passed today
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4169
photos
60
followers
86
following
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th December 2024 4:15pm
Tags
decorations
,
nc
,
indian trail
