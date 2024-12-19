Previous
Next
Looking Down at Flowers by hjbenson
Photo 3493

Looking Down at Flowers

No need to comment; just catching up
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I love orange flowers… full of love
December 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely image, beautiful colour
December 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact