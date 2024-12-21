Previous
Next
First Snow of the Season by hjbenson
Photo 3486

First Snow of the Season

Over night we received our first real dusting of snow.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact