Photo 3486
First Snow of the Season
Over night we received our first real dusting of snow.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
21st December 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
green
,
pa
,
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
