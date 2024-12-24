Previous
Next
Sunset Christmas Eve by hjbenson
Photo 3498

Sunset Christmas Eve

Can you spot the drones?
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Majestic!
December 27th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
At one time it was walkie-talkies/CB radios that were the hot gifts at Christmas.
December 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunset.
December 27th, 2024  
Cathy
Love the movement in the clouds! Fabulous color!
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact