Previous
Photo 3502
Clubhouse Santa
After working hard; time to relax!!
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4188
photos
59
followers
86
following
959% complete
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
Tags
santa
,
pa
,
lightpost
,
shannondell
Dorothy
ace
Oh good Santa likes to read!
December 29th, 2024
