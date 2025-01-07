Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3512
Gteen and White
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4198
photos
59
followers
86
following
962% complete
View this month »
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th January 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
evergreen
,
pa
,
shannondell
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty.
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful fresh snow…& Lovely sunbeams bouncing around
January 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close