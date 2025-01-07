Previous
Gteen and White by hjbenson
Photo 3512

Gteen and White

7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty.
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful fresh snow…& Lovely sunbeams bouncing around
January 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact