Previous
Next
Waiting for Snow by hjbenson
Photo 3514

Waiting for Snow

Shelf display
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely display…
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact