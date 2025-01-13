Previous
Valentines Day ia Coming by hjbenson
Photo 3518

Valentines Day ia Coming

13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful valentine wreath and cute little ornaments on the side. My working life was similar to yours. I was an educator for ten years, teaching science and math in middle school. Then I went back to school to learn computer science and worked in that field until I retired.
January 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I want to say "It's too early for this!" but I guess it's only 4 weeks away so some could say it's ok to decorate now. Good catch!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact