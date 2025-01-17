Sign up
Previous
Photo 3522
Pond: Snow Covered Ice
Best on Black
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
3
3
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3522
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th January 2025 11:16am
tree
snow
pond
pa
shannondell
Cathy
Magical!
January 18th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
What an idyllic setting...peaceful and so pretty with that dusting of snow.
January 18th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful b&w landscape.
January 18th, 2025
