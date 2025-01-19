Previous
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow by hjbenson
Photo 3524

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

First major snow fall of the season
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful snowy triptych and even more so viewed on black. We've been fortunate this winter to have very little snow.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact