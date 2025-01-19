Sign up
Photo 3524
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
First major snow fall of the season
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th January 2025 2:49pm
Tags
snow
,
pa
,
shannondell
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful snowy triptych and even more so viewed on black. We've been fortunate this winter to have very little snow.
January 20th, 2025
