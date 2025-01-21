Previous
It is Cold Outside by hjbenson
Photo 3526

It is Cold Outside

21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Nice display and paintings
January 22nd, 2025  
KWind ace
Cute snowmen!!
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact