1878 School by hjbenson
1878 School

Coming back from oral surgery — Gail was driving — we passed this 1878 school
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Dorothy ace
Just think of going to school in one! My parents did, and my brothers in the lower grades.
January 24th, 2025  
