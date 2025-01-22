Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3527
1878 School
Coming back from oral surgery — Gail was driving — we passed this 1878 school
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4214
photos
59
followers
87
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
22nd January 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
school
,
pa
,
audubon
Dorothy
ace
Just think of going to school in one! My parents did, and my brothers in the lower grades.
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close