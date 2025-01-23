Previous
Sort of a Selfie by hjbenson
A friend painted a picture of me shuffling cards, entered it into a show and received a blue ribbon for it. Then she presented it to me.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Harry J Benson

Peter Dulis ace
A celebrity :)
January 24th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
How cool is that!! What a great friend!
January 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How very nice for both of you! Great portrait.
January 24th, 2025  
