3D Model of Shannondell at Valley Forge by hjbenson
3D Model of Shannondell at Valley Forge

The red X is the building that they are starting now. It is scheduled to be finished in 22 months. It liww be connected to two other existing buildings and house 104 apartments — 4 1-bedroom and 100 2-bedrooms.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Harry J Benson

