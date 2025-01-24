Sign up
Photo 3529
3D Model of Shannondell at Valley Forge
The red X is the building that they are starting now. It is scheduled to be finished in 22 months. It liww be connected to two other existing buildings and house 104 apartments — 4 1-bedroom and 100 2-bedrooms.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4215
photos
59
followers
87
following
966% complete
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th January 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pa
,
shannondell
,
3d model
