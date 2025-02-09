Previous
The Bill Drawer by hjbenson
My parents bought this desk from a friend's parents when they got married in the '30s. Dad used to tell us to put the bills in the left drawer (which I still do); after a while we referred to the whole desk as 'the bill drawer'
Harry J Benson

Danette Thompson ace
Nice desk.
February 10th, 2025  
