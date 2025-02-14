Sign up
Photo 3550
Vintage Albums — Flash of Red
We have several hundred albums and yes I still have a working record player.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4237
photos
59
followers
87
following
972% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th February 2025 4:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pa
,
shannondell
,
for2025
,
record albums
Maggiemae
ace
My sort of music too, Harry!
February 15th, 2025
