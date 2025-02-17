Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3553
Mirror Reflection — FOR2025
For the colour photo of today
https://365project.org/hjbenson/others/2025-02-17
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4241
photos
59
followers
88
following
973% complete
View this month »
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
Latest from all albums
3548
3549
576
3550
3551
3552
3553
577
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th February 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
reflections
,
pa
,
composition
,
shannondell
,
for2025
Marj
ace
Mirror reflection is captivating. It doubles the visual elements. I like the B & W because it is a rustic.
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close