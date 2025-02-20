Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3556
February Shapes - Flash of Red
Today's word was "shapes"
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4244
photos
60
followers
89
following
974% complete
View this month »
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
Latest from all albums
3550
3551
3552
3553
577
3554
3555
3556
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th February 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
hearts
,
pa
,
xs
,
os
,
shannondell
,
for2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch! It looks like a bakery display but those floral arrangements look like wreaths.
February 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Sweet!
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close