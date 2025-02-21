Previous
Dutch Angle by hjbenson
The tilting of a photo or the frames in a movie was used originally in silent movies by German directors as a means of adding suspense to a film. Among those using it was Fritz Lang.
Harry J Benson

February 22nd, 2025  
