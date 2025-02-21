Sign up
Photo 3557
Dutch Angle
The tilting of a photo or the frames in a movie was used originally in silent movies by German directors as a means of adding suspense to a film. Among those using it was Fritz Lang.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4245
photos
60
followers
89
following
974% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
21st February 2025 3:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
chandelier
,
pa
,
dutch angle
,
shannondell
,
for2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2025
