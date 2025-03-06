Previous
Getting Ready for the 17th by hjbenson
Photo 3570

Getting Ready for the 17th

A neighbor's "Welcoming Shelf" display
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
978% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Very festive!!
March 7th, 2025  
*lynn ace
nice decorations
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact