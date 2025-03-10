Sign up
Photo 3574
Harbinger of Spring
They turned on the fountain today.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
1
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
water
fountain
pond
pa
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
March 11th, 2025
