Previous
Photo 3577
Photo Show at Shannondell
There are two rooms of photos and you were allowed to submit two photos. As you walk in the door straight ahead are the two photos that I submitted. Both taken at Arches National Park — Sunburst at Mesa Arch and Double Arch.
Best on black.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
13th March 2025 11:48am
Privacy
Public
photos
pa
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible congratulations
March 14th, 2025
