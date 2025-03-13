Previous
Photo Show at Shannondell by hjbenson
Photo 3577

Photo Show at Shannondell

There are two rooms of photos and you were allowed to submit two photos. As you walk in the door straight ahead are the two photos that I submitted. Both taken at Arches National Park — Sunburst at Mesa Arch and Double Arch.
Best on black.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible congratulations
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact