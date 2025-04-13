Previous
Feed Me by hjbenson
This catfish is over 11 meter long (c. 42 in.). When you walk across the bridge, he comes up to see if you are going to feed him.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome so love thhis
April 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Amazing. I had no idea they got that big. I love your capture of it coming up to check you out.
April 14th, 2025  
