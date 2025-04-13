Sign up
Photo 3590
Feed Me
This catfish is over 11 meter long (c. 42 in.). When you walk across the bridge, he comes up to see if you are going to feed him.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4283
photos
60
followers
89
following
983% complete
Tags
water
,
catfish
,
pa
,
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome so love thhis
April 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing. I had no idea they got that big. I love your capture of it coming up to check you out.
April 14th, 2025
