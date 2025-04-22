Previous
Next
Earth Day 1970 by hjbenson
Photo 3602

Earth Day 1970

My younger brothers – still in elementary school – made this for me on the first earth day 55 years ago to display in the school where I was teaching.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact