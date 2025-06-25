Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3610
Feeding the Fish
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4303
photos
58
followers
87
following
989% complete
View this month »
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th June 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
pond
,
sculpture
,
pa
,
shannondell
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close