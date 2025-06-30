Previous
Summer Shelf by hjbenson
Photo 3615

Summer Shelf

A neighbor's welcoming shelf
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty and full of seasonal joy!
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact