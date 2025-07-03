Sign up
Photo 3618
Old Portable
Very useful in the 1950s,'60s, & '70s
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
4
3
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4315
photos
58
followers
87
following
992% complete
6
4
3
365
Canon EOS R6m2
3rd July 2025 1:34pm
View Info
View All
Public
portable
typewriter
pa
shannondell
Beverley
ace
Oo exciting to see.. it’s in brilliant condition…
July 7th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful. (Looks like it has a sticking'H').
July 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh I do remember🤔
July 7th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, looks great. Very nostalgic.
July 7th, 2025
