Old Portable by hjbenson
Old Portable

Very useful in the 1950s,'60s, & '70s
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Beverley ace
Oo exciting to see.. it’s in brilliant condition…
July 7th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful. (Looks like it has a sticking'H').
July 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh I do remember🤔
July 7th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, looks great. Very nostalgic.
July 7th, 2025  
