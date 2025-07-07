Previous
Elephant Shelf by hjbenson
Photo 3622

Elephant Shelf

Harry S. visited last week and he brought some elephants for one of our neighbors who gladfully displays them on her shelf.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
A lovely theme…
July 7th, 2025  
How thoughtful to add to your neighbours collection
July 7th, 2025  
Very thoughtful
July 7th, 2025  
