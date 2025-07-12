Previous
Picture Corner by hjbenson
Photo 3627

Picture Corner

12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact