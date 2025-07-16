Previous
Heat Advisory Day, Stay Hydrated by hjbenson
Photo 3631

Heat Advisory Day, Stay Hydrated

Hot and Humid
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors
July 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
July 17th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hot and humid is putting it mildly. Definitely stayed indoors today- it reached 90 degrees today! Thunder and lightning rumbling in the distance and some rain about to fall. Hopefully the temps will come down a bit. The Pink Hyndrangeas seem to be handling it well.
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact