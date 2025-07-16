Sign up
Previous
Photo 3631
Heat Advisory Day, Stay Hydrated
Hot and Humid
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
3
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4324
photos
58
followers
87
following
994% complete
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
16th July 2025 2:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bush
,
pa
,
shannondell
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors
July 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
July 17th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hot and humid is putting it mildly. Definitely stayed indoors today- it reached 90 degrees today! Thunder and lightning rumbling in the distance and some rain about to fall. Hopefully the temps will come down a bit. The Pink Hyndrangeas seem to be handling it well.
July 17th, 2025
