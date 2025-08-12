Previous
58 Years by hjbenson
58 Years

Gail and I were married 58 years ago. I had hip surgery on the 6th and so we had to celebrate at the rehab facility
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

@hjbenson
Beverley ace
Big congratulations to you both, you look well to say you’ve had a major op… look after each and enjoy times
August 12th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Happy anniversary! Hope you're home soon.
August 12th, 2025  
