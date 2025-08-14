Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3652
Rehab Equipment
Some of the equipment used to help heal me. Each colour is a different resistance
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4345
photos
58
followers
86
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th August 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balls
,
pa
,
rehab
,
straps
,
shannondell
Beverley
ace
You can do this… slowly slowly you’ll soon be tip top!
August 14th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Love the ball
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close