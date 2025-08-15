Sign up
Photo 3653
Rehab: Table Flower
They are releasing me tomorrow from Rehab, but I will be getting a visiting nurse and a physical therapist a couple of times a week for several weeks.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Harry J Benson
Dorothy
ace
Make sure you continue your rehab program. It’s so important. Ron has had both knees replaced and very happy with the results.
August 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
August 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
August 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2025
