Welcome Shelf I by hjbenson
Photo 3655

Welcome Shelf I

Since my mobility is limited, I am going to post a week of the display shelves people have outside their apartment entrances.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Harry J Benson

Christine Sztukowski ace
Good idea, this one is really cute
August 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
August 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant.. they are creative and fun. I like this one with a prayer…for speedy recovery for you.
August 17th, 2025  
