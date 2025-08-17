Sign up
Previous
Photo 3655
Welcome Shelf I
Since my mobility is limited, I am going to post a week of the display shelves people have outside their apartment entrances.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4348
photos
58
followers
86
following
1001% complete
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th August 2025 1:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bike
,
wisdom
,
pa
,
eagles
,
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good idea, this one is really cute
August 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
August 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant.. they are creative and fun. I like this one with a prayer…for speedy recovery for you.
August 17th, 2025
