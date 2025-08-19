Previous
Welcome Shelf III by hjbenson
Photo 3657

Welcome Shelf III

Some shelves are shorter then the others. This one of the shorter ones.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
August 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Very inviting
August 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
August 19th, 2025  
