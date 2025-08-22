Sign up
Photo 3660
Photo 3660
Seward Johnson Sculpture
Went to the hospital today for a checkup on the operation. The doctor was pleased on how the healing is going.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4353
photos
58
followers
86
following
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
22nd August 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
pa
,
ardmore
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2025
