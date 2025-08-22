Previous
Seward Johnson Sculpture by hjbenson
Seward Johnson Sculpture

Went to the hospital today for a checkup on the operation. The doctor was pleased on how the healing is going.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2025  
