Art Gallery Show by hjbenson
Photo 3662

Art Gallery Show

The Art Gallery had a mixed media show of 56 pieces. This is the first nine. My two photos were number one and four. I liked the sky outside so I went on YouTube to find out how to combine the two photos. This is my first try at this.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
