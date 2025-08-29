Sign up
Previous
Photo 3667
Flowering Bush
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4360
photos
58
followers
86
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
29th August 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
bush
,
pa
,
shannondell
KWind
ace
Such a healthy looking shrub!!
August 30th, 2025
