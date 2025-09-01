Previous
Welcome Shelf IX by hjbenson
Photo 3670

Welcome Shelf IX

1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact